IKONICS jumps 41% on business combination for a US publicly traded ESG-focused cryptocurrency mining company
Jun. 25, 2021 9:13 AM ETTeraWulf Inc. (WULF)WULFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- TeraWulf expects to become a Nasdaq-listed company through a business combination with IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX).
- TeraWulf is positioned to generate environmentally sustainable bitcoin at an industrial scale in the U.S. using over 90% zero-carbon energy and expects to have 50 MW of mining capacity online this year.
- Combined company intends to be listed on Nasdaq under trading symbol "WULF".
- IKONICS to become subsidiary of combined company and positioned for sale.
- Shareholders to receive $5 per share and contingent value right ( or CVR), and collectively retain 2% of combined company's common stock.
- IKONICS shareholders will be entitled to received 95% of the net proceeds from any sale of IKONICS's legacy business completed during the 18 months following the closing of the business combination.
- Share jumps 41% during pre-market hours.