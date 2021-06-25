Barings BDC stock rises after BofA upgrades to Buy on 'compelling opportunity'
Jun. 25, 2021 9:25 AM ETBBDCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) stock rises 1.9% in premarket trading after BofA Securities analyst Derek Hewett upgrades the stock to Buy from Underperform, calling the BDC's improving financial performance combined with valuation discount a "compelling opportunity."
- BBDC "has successfully repositioned the old Triangle Capital franchise, creating a high quality BDC with a sustainable business model, in our view," Hewett writes in a note to clients.
- Both profitability and earnings visibility have improved and its MVC Capital acquisition, along with other cross-platform opportunities, "suggest further earnings upside over time," he adds.
- Lifts price target to $11.25 from $9.00 and increase core EPS estimate for 2021 to 89 cents from 86 cents and for 2022 to 92 cents from 88 cents.
- Hewett is more bullish than the Neutral Quant rating and lines up with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 1 Bearish).
- YTD, BBDC's total return (+18%) lags those of BKCC (+58%), CGBD (+38%), and PTMN (+33%) as seen in chart below.
- See how BBDC's key stats stack up against those of its peers.
- See why SA contributor True Orion likes the risk/reward opportunity for BBDC.