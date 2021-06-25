Globus Maritime falls 26% amid pricing of $50M registered direct offering

Jun. 25, 2021 9:27 AM ETGlobus Maritime Limited (GLBS)GLBSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) was down 26.17% to $4.09 pre-market, while it announced the pricing of a registered direct offering of its common shares and warrants with certain unaffiliated institutional investors.
  • The company is selling 10M common shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to buy up to 10M common stock at $5 per share and accompanying purchase warrant (or $4.99 per pre-funded warrant and accompanying purchase warrant).
  • Gross proceeds are expected to be about $50M.
  • The purchase warrants are exercisable immediately, having an exercise price of $5 per share.
  • The offering is expected to close around June 29.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.