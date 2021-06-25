Globus Maritime falls 26% amid pricing of $50M registered direct offering
Jun. 25, 2021 9:27 AM ETGlobus Maritime Limited (GLBS)GLBSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) was down 26.17% to $4.09 pre-market, while it announced the pricing of a registered direct offering of its common shares and warrants with certain unaffiliated institutional investors.
- The company is selling 10M common shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to buy up to 10M common stock at $5 per share and accompanying purchase warrant (or $4.99 per pre-funded warrant and accompanying purchase warrant).
- Gross proceeds are expected to be about $50M.
- The purchase warrants are exercisable immediately, having an exercise price of $5 per share.
- The offering is expected to close around June 29.
- Source: Press Release