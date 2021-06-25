Diana Shipping inks time charter contract for m/v Melia with Viterra Chartering
Jun. 25, 2021 9:32 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Through its separate wholly-owned subsidiary, Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) entered into a time charter contract with Viterra Chartering B.V., Rotterdam, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Melia.
- Gross charter rate is $25,750/day minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum Apr. 7, 2022 up to maximum June 7, 2022.
- The charter commenced retroactively on June 11, 2021.
- Earlier, the vessel was chartered at a gross charter rate of $10K/day, plus $500K gross ballast bonus, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.
- Melia employment is expected to generate ~$7.65M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
- The company's fleet will consist of 36 dry bulk vessels on closure of earlier announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Naias; combined carrying capacity, including m/v Naias, is ~4.7M dwt with a weighted average age of 10.35 years.
- Shares traded 3.5% higher premarket