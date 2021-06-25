NetApp upgraded at Raymond James on cloud tailwind
Jun. 25, 2021 9:43 AM ETNetApp, Inc. (NTAP)NTAPBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- With the company evolving to embrace a multi-cloud strategy, Raymond James upgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from Market Perform to Outperform with a $100 price target.
- Software and multi-cloud assets currently represent less than 5% of sales, but the firm suggests it will reach 10% during FY23.
- Key quote: "NetApp has gained attention with its Public Cloud Services, and the trajectory leads us to embrace a sum of parts valuation which implies upside led by this new business dimension."
- The firm thinks cloud revenue will continue strong double-digit growth, which will drive at least mid-single digit total growth.
- NetApp shares are currently up slightly to $81.64.
