Two senators call for hearing over impact of Biogen's Aduhelm on Medicare
Jun. 25, 2021
- Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) are calling for a hearing to examine questions surrounding how Medicare will be able to fund coverage of Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm (aducanumab).
- In a letter to Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Ranking Member Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Cassidy and Warren write that the approval "has dramatic implications for our health care system that stretch well beyond the scope of FDA’s jurisdiction."
- The pair say they are "troubled by reports" that Aduhelm could cost Medicare between $37B and $90B.
- Aduhelm has a list price of $56K. Its labeling allows use of the drug in patients in all stages of the disease, which the senators say could number more than 6M.
- "This level of potential new spending, particularly for just one product with limited evidence of clinical efficacy thus far, tests the program’s resiliency," the letter continues.
- The pair note that FDA approval does not guarantee Medicare coverage so the Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services has to answer a tough question: "Should it cover a new and expensive Alzheimer's medication, and if so, how?"
- Biogen shares are up 0.4% to $350.55 in morning trading.