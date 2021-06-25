Pete Buttigieg on infrastructure deal and budget reconciliation: It's 'how two-tracks strategy works'
Jun. 25, 2021 10:51 AM ETVMC, CATBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor49 Comments
- Pete Buttigieg, a former Democratic presidential candidate and Transportation Secretary in President Joe Biden's cabinet, downplayed lingering tensions in Washington on Friday, saying that passing a compromise infrastructure bill with Republicans while still pursuing budget reconciliation for other spending preferred by Democrats was "how two-tracks strategy works."
- In an interview with CNBC, Buttigieg couldn't say whether moderate Democratic senators Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) would vote for the additional spending through budget reconciliation.
- "You can't guarantee how a senator is going to vote on a bill that hasn't yet been written," he said.
- However, Buttigieg suggested that a compromise infrastructure spending bill reached with Republicans improved the chances that deals could be reached on other matters as well.
- "This atmosphere of compromise and collaboration, I think makes progress more likely and more possible on all fronts," he added.
- Buttigieg also pushed back on the idea that moving forward with the budget reconciliation strategy somehow undermined the infrastructure compromise. He said he believes all parties "understood from the beginning" that the budget reconciliation process would continue.
- On Thursday, President Biden announced that he had reached a deal with congressional Republicans on a bipartisan infrastructure deal worth $1.2T over eight years, including more than $500B of new spending.
- However, Biden later said that he wouldn't sign the infrastructure compromise unless other provisions not included in the bill were passed as part of the separate reconciliation process.
- Following the announcement of the infrastructure compromise, shares of construction firms and steelmakers got a lift. This included big names like Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).
