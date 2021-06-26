Virgin Galactic leads gainer on FAA approval, Vivint Smart Home leads decliner on no news
Jun. 26, 2021
- Industrial sector rose 3% during the week outpacing S&P gain of 2.4%. Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) +2.34%.
- The top gainer of the week, Virgin Galactic Holdings rallied on commercial launch license, while positive earnings fueled rally in two of the top five gainers.
- The week's top five gainers in the industrial sector (stocks with a market cap of $2B+) for the week ending June 25.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) zoomed 52% in a week after landing approval from FAA for full commercial launch license. The company is up another 5.6% in after-hour session. The stock saw a 400% jump in mentions on the WallStreetBets Reddit Forum, according to data from Quiver Analytics. Virgin Galactic also saw the biggest rise in Stocktwits yesterday. All that new buzz comes with short interest on SPCE at an elevated level.
- Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) +49.3% on being acquired by CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) for $58.00/share at an enterprise value of $2.1B. Lake Street and CJS Securities analyst downgraded the stock after acquisition news.
- GMS (NYSE:GMS) +20.4%. The company reported positive earnings this week.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was up +18.19%. YTD the online talent marketplace has seen its stock rise by +66.43%.
- Consulting services provider Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) +11% reported positive FQ4 earnings and also announced ~20% increase in dividend earlier in the week.
- The week's top five decliners among Industrial stocks ($2B market cap or more).
- Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) -7.6%. The smart home and security systems maker, which appointed a CEO earlier in June, YTD has seen its stock slump by -33.01%.
- Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) -5.46%. The low-cost airline company had gone public in April.
- Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:SNCY) -4.6%.
- Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) -4%.
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was -7.30% but YTD the company's stock has soared +38.29%.