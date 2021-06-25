Toshiba chairman seat goes to new CEO after ouster
Jun. 25, 2021 10:44 AM ETTOSYY, TOSBFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) has appointed CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa as interim board chair after ousting Osamu Nagayama from the seat.
- Shareholders voted Nagayama out amid a governing scandal following a report that Toshiba officials colluded with the Japanese government to curb the influence of foreign investors at prior shareholder meetings.
- Satoshi Tsunakawa has only held the CEO reins for a little over two months after the prior leader Nobuaki Kurumatani stepped down after losing investor confidence due to governance and capital allocation concerns.