AT&T appoints former President of Ford Foundation Luis Ubiñas to board

Jun. 25, 2021 10:55 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)TBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor22 Comments
  • AT&T (T +0.2%) elected Luis Ubiñas to its board of directors, effective immediately.
  • Ubiñas is currently the lead director of Electronic Arts and serves on the board of Tanger and advises several private and pre-IPO companies. Ubiñas has also served as a senior partner at McKinsey & Company and as President of the Ford Foundation and as an appointee to the U.S. Competitiveness Committee of the Export-Import Bank and the International Trade Commission.
  • Ubiñas will serve on the board's Public Policy and Corporate Reputation committee.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.