AT&T appoints former President of Ford Foundation Luis Ubiñas to board
Jun. 25, 2021 10:55 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)TBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor22 Comments
- AT&T (T +0.2%) elected Luis Ubiñas to its board of directors, effective immediately.
- Ubiñas is currently the lead director of Electronic Arts and serves on the board of Tanger and advises several private and pre-IPO companies. Ubiñas has also served as a senior partner at McKinsey & Company and as President of the Ford Foundation and as an appointee to the U.S. Competitiveness Committee of the Export-Import Bank and the International Trade Commission.
- Ubiñas will serve on the board's Public Policy and Corporate Reputation committee.
- Source: Press Release