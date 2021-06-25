AstraZeneca's exenatide shows promise in late-stage diabetes study
Jun. 25, 2021
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) announces that its diabetes treatment exenatide extended-release 2mg once weekly "significantly reduced" blood sugar—as measured by HbA1c—versus placebo in adolescents aged 10–17 with type 2 diabetes (T2D) in a late-stage study.
- The trial met its main goal, showing that exenatide once weekly significantly reduced HbA1c from baseline compared with placebo at 24 weeks, with least squares (LS) mean changes of −0.36% and +0.49%, respectively and a between-group LS mean difference of −0.85% (P=0.012).
- The Phase III trial is the first and only completed trial of a once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) in adolescents aged 10–17 with T2D.
- Data at week 24 also showed that exenatide once weekly was generally well tolerated and consistent with the existing safety profile in adults.
- The most common adverse events were upper respiratory tract infections and abdominal pain.
- The results were presented today at the 2021 American Diabetes Association (ADA) Virtual 81st Scientific Sessions.
- Exenatide extended release was first approved in the US as a once-weekly treatment for T2D in adults in January 2012, with the latest formulation BYDUREON BCise approved in October 2017.