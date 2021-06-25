AstraZeneca's exenatide shows promise in late-stage diabetes study

Jun. 25, 2021 12:16 PM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: SA News Team
  • AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) announces that its diabetes treatment exenatide extended-release 2mg once weekly "significantly reduced" blood sugar—as measured by HbA1c—versus placebo in adolescents aged 10–17 with type 2 diabetes (T2D) in a late-stage study.
  • The trial met its main goal, showing that exenatide once weekly significantly reduced HbA1c from baseline compared with placebo at 24 weeks, with least squares (LS) mean changes of −0.36% and +0.49%, respectively and a between-group LS mean difference of −0.85% (P=0.012).
  • The Phase III trial is the first and only completed trial of a once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) in adolescents aged 10–17 with T2D.
  • Data at week 24 also showed that exenatide once weekly was generally well tolerated and consistent with the existing safety profile in adults.
  • The most common adverse events were upper respiratory tract infections and abdominal pain.
  • The results were presented today at the 2021 American Diabetes Association (ADA) Virtual 81st Scientific Sessions.
  • Exenatide extended release was first approved in the US as a once-weekly treatment for T2D in adults in January 2012, with the latest formulation BYDUREON BCise approved in October 2017.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.