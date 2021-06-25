WisdomTree Investments launches a new U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund
Jun. 25, 2021 12:26 PM ETWisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO), WETFWGRO, WETFBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) has launched a new fund, the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NASDAQ:WGRO). WGRO seeks to track the O'Neil Growth Index, which consists of mid and large capitalization companies that deliver exposure to high-growth and momentum U.S. listed securities.
- WGRO seeks to solve two separate fundamental issues that investors run into. Firstly, the fund looks to improve the overall timing of entry points into growth stocks during minor pullbacks and retracements. Secondly, WGRO aims to avoid overholding stocks that may be overextended in nature.
- WGRO comes to market with eight of the eleven S&P 500 sectors represented within the fund, with the consumer discretionary sector being the most prominent component representing 33.14%. Information technology and industrials represent 23.08% and 12.78% of WGRO, while the consumer staples segment is the smallest concentration at 2.48%.
- When taking a deeper look into the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund, market participants will see that the fund comes with 70 total holdings and an expense ratio of 0.55%. See the complete fact sheet for further information.
- In other fund-related launches, Amplify ETFs has announced the launch of its latest ETF DTOX. DTOX is the market's first pure-play clean living ETF.