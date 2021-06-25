Elevation Oncology falls 23% in trading debut
Jun. 25, 2021 1:41 PM ETElevation Oncology, Inc. (ELEV)ELEVBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) are currently down more than 23% to $12.25 in its first day of trading.
- Elevation priced its 6.25M share IPO at $16/share.
- Shares opened at $14.50 at around 1:10 PM ET.
- Elevation's lead candidate, seribantumab, is in phase 2 for advanced solid tumors. Interim data is expected in early 2022, with top-line data in 1H 2023.
- Elevation has yet to find any pharmaceutical companies as partners.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones of IPO Edge writes that he will remain on the sidelines of the stock given uncertainties and previous phase 2 results. Seribantumab's previous sponsor, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, ended a phase 2 trial of the candidate with docetaxel and in combination with fulvestrant.