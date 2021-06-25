Cadence Design gets bullish start at Rosenblatt on market dominance

Jun. 25, 2021 1:50 PM ETCadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)CDNSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor

Cadence Design Systems, Inc campus in Silicon Valley;
Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Calling the company a leader in analog design, Rosenblatt Securities starts Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) with a Buy rating and $156 price target.
  • Analyst John McPeake: “Their analog tools have been used in virtually all the important analog and mixed signal designs over the past two decades.”
  • The analyst also highlights Cadence's licensed digital IP position.
  • Cadence shares are currently up slightly to $135.43.
  • Last month, Cadence and foundry giant TSMC announced a development collaboration for N3 and N4 semiconductor processes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.