Cadence Design gets bullish start at Rosenblatt on market dominance
Jun. 25, 2021 1:50 PM ETCadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)CDNSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Calling the company a leader in analog design, Rosenblatt Securities starts Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) with a Buy rating and $156 price target.
- Analyst John McPeake: “Their analog tools have been used in virtually all the important analog and mixed signal designs over the past two decades.”
- The analyst also highlights Cadence's licensed digital IP position.
- Cadence shares are currently up slightly to $135.43.
- Last month, Cadence and foundry giant TSMC announced a development collaboration for N3 and N4 semiconductor processes.