U.S. ban seen having limited effect on Daqo, China solar industry

Jun. 25, 2021 3:17 PM ETDaqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)DQBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Workman standing on the ground trying to fasten solar batteries together, installing process
anatoliy_gleb/iStock via Getty Images

  • Daqo New Energy (DQ +3.6%) rebounds from yesterday's loss as analysts expect the company will feel minimal impact from the U.S. ban on some solar materials made in China's Xinjiang region.
  • The likely effect on the Chinese industry will be "mild," Citigroup analysts say, as the U.S. buys only a small portion of China's solar module production, and the ban could even hurt the U.S. ability to make solar capacity additions.
  • Daqo's Xinjiang unit was added to the U.S. blacklist, but the company is still on track to triple its capacity, Daiwa Capital analyst Dennis Ip tells Bloomberg, citing a conference call company executives.
  • Even if the U.S. were to prohibit all solar products containing Xinjiang-made polysilicon, capacity in Inner Mongolia and Sichuan would be able to fully cover U.S. demand, according to Ip.
  • Nomura analysts expect Daqo will switch its production to outside Xinjiang in the longer term, which could mean higher costs, cutting the stock's price target to $48 from $61.
  • Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne says the ban is "a positive for First Solar given they do not use polysilicon."
