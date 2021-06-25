ViewRay price target more than doubled at Morgan Stanley on GenesisCare deal

Jun. 25, 2021 3:37 PM ETViewRay, Inc. (VRAY)VRAYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Dividing Cancer Cell Oncology Research Concept 3d illustration proteins with lymphocytes gene editing , t cells or cancer cells, meiosis, mitosis
CIPhotos/iStock via Getty Images

  • Yesterday, ViewRay (VRAY +1.6%) announced that GenesisCare, the largest provider of cancer services globally, has entered into a purchase agreement with the company for up to 14 MRIdian MR-Guided Therapy Systems enabling its expansion in the U.K. and Florida.
  • The deal for the radiation therapy systems following a strong capital update in Q1 2021 “increases confidence in future install base growth” the Morgan Stanley analysts led by Cecilia Furlong argue as they upgrade the stock to equal-weight from underweight.
  • The price target upped by ~133.3% to $7.00 per share implies a premium of ~5.9% to the last close.
  • The expanded partnership supported by MRIdian clinical experience highlights its “value proposition and differentiation” the firm notes.
  • In Q1 2021, ViewRay had received seven new orders for MRIdian systems compared to four new orders in the prior-year quarter with sales at $40.9M indicating a ~81.0% YoY growth.
