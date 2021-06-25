Jay-Z offers NFT based on debut album
Jun. 25, 2021 4:00 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Rap legend Jay-Z is offering an NFT based on the artwork of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. The auction is being run by Sotheby's.
- The animated artwork was designed by Derrick Adams and is being sold by Jay-Z's RocNation. The NFT, called Heir to the Throne, is a one-of-one creation, according to details provided by Sotheby's.
- This is the first NFT for both Jay-Z (real name: Shawn Carter) and Adams. Proceeds will benefit The Shawn Carter Foundation, Sotheby's said.
- "My portraits aim to capture the sensibility, optimism and beauty of urban life, and in Jay’s work I’ve found tremendous kinship," Adams said in a statement.
- The auction is set to close at 10:01 AM ET on July 2. As of Friday afternoon, the current bid was $7,500.
- Jay-Z's entry into the NFT market follows a couple busy weeks for the emerging asset class. Last Friday, e.l.f. Beauty offered three non-fungible tokens for sale in a test of the market. That followed the announcement that Mattel would be offering NFTs based on its Hot Wheels brand.
- Earlier this week, Katie Haun, famed cryptocurrency investor at Andreessen Horowitz, identified NFTs as one of the key sectors of growth in the blockchain market. She made the comments while launching a new $2.2B fund dedicated to investing in crypto and crypto-related businesses.