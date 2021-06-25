Doximity stock rises another 5%+ intraday, adding to 104% gain from first post-IPO session (update)

  • Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) rose more than 5% intraday Friday as the popular medical-networking app extended its massive post-IPO rally to a second session.
  • DOCS rallied into the close to finish at the session-high $55.98, up 5.6% on the day and 115.3% above its $26-a-share IPO price.
  • Doximity operates a popular app that medical professionals use to socialize, conduct telehealth visits and more. The company says more than 80% of U.S. physicians have signed up for the app.
  • DOCS’ IPO priced at well above its expected $20-$23/share range and has only risen further since then. The stock soared 104% Thursday in its market debut.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Investor recently analyzed the stock and wrote that “I like the underlying strength of the business and its long-term potential here.”
