H.B. Fuller cut at Citi in near-term price-cost pinch

Jun. 25, 2021 3:53 PM ETH.B. Fuller Company (FUL)FULBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • H.B. Fuller (FUL -0.1%) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $68 price target, trimmed from $71, at Citi, which cites the "near-term price lag" to raw material costs and expected low EBITDA growth in H2 2021.
  • Citi's Eric Petrie notes Fuller management guided to a 100-basis point Q/Q EBITDA margin contraction in Q3 as pricing lags, implying below-consensus EBITDA of $109M; Petrie estimates a $30M price cost headwind in FY 2021, with lower earnings in the Engineering Adhesives unit.
  • Fuller's long-term story is attractive, particularly growth and higher margin engineering glue applications, Petrie says, but he will look for a better entry point.
  • The company this week reported FQ2 earnings and revenues that topped analyst expectations.
