Healthcare Solutions gives update on construction of care centers
Jun. 25, 2021 4:22 PM ETHealthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc. (VRTY-OLD)VRTY-OLDBy: SA News Team
- Healthcare Solutions Holdings (OTCPK:VRTY) announces that it has begun breaking ground in multiple construction projects for its Urgent Care and Family Practice facilities.
- Construction has been completed on the following five locations: Romeoville and Naperville, IL, Clarksville and Columbia, TN, and Powder Springs, GA.
- Staffing has begun at these facilities and anticipate seeing patients in September 2021, the company said.
- Additionally, five locations are currently under construction and expected to be operational by December 2021.
- About $40M of capital has been secured and released for the development of these new locations.