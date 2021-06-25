Healthcare Solutions gives update on construction of care centers

  • Healthcare Solutions Holdings (OTCPK:VRTY) announces that it has begun breaking ground in multiple construction projects for its Urgent Care and Family Practice facilities.
  • Construction has been completed on the following five locations: Romeoville and Naperville, IL, Clarksville and Columbia, TN, and Powder Springs, GA.
  • Staffing has begun at these facilities and anticipate seeing patients in September 2021, the company said.
  • Additionally, five locations are currently under construction and expected to be operational by December 2021.
  • About $40M of capital has been secured and released for the development of these new locations.
