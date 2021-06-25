Fed's Rosengren: Rate hike possible next year
Jun. 25, 2021 4:57 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Eric Rosengren, president of the Boston Federal Reserve Bank, said Friday that a rate hike could be on the table for next year, if economic conditions match the central bank's threshold for pulling the trigger on higher rates.
- In an interview with Yahoo Finance, the Boston Fed president suggested that tapering could be possible before the end of this year, if the signals labor market indicate that conditions are right.
- Rosengren noted that Fed decisions would be made based on incoming data. As a result, he couldn't make a firm prediction about when rates would start to move higher.
- "It wouldn't surprise me based on the current projections of what we're seeing in the data that that criteria could be met as soon as the end of next year," the Boston Fed president said.
- "A lot depends on exactly what happens with the economy over the course of the summer and into the fall," he added.
