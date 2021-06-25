Arbor Realty completes a $450M multifamily mortgage loan securitization

  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) closes on a multifamily mortgage loan securitization totaling ~$450M that's backed by a pool of 32 fixed-rate mortgage loans secured by first priority mortgage liens on 50 multifamily properties.
  • The securitization is the second for the Arbor Private Label multifamily mortgage loan securitization program.
  • Arbor affiliate Arbor Private Label originated the mortgage loans and was the loan seller and sponsor for the securitization.
  • Arbor Multifamily Lending, ABR's servicing and asset management affiliate, will be the primary servicer of the mortgage loans.
  • An Arbor affiliate will retain the most subordinate class of certificates of the securitization, with a balance of ~$38.2M to satisfy credit risk retention requirements.
  • Earlier this month, Arbor closed on an $815M commercial real estate mortgage loan securitization.
