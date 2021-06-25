East West Bancorp leads this week's financial gainers, while SoFi slumps

  • This week's top financial gainers includes the diversified bank East West Bancorp, the financial conglomerate B. Riley Financial, and other banks as well.
  • All of the top five financial weekly gainers also generated double-digit returns on a year-to-date basis.
  • This week's largest losers ranges from credit servicers like SoFi and FinVolution to insurance and capital market brokers like Virtu Financial, Focus Financial, and BRP Group.
  • The top five outperformers in the financial sector (of stocks with a market cap of $2B+) for the week ending June 25, 2021:
  • East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) (+11.9%);
  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) (+11.8%) falls as it will redeem all of the issued and outstanding 7.25% Senior Notes due 2027 tomorrow;
  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) (+11%); gains after successful stress test results along with rising long term U.S. Treasury yields.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) (+10.3%) and;
  • Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) (+10.3%).
  • The five financial stocks falling the most this week are:
  • SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) (-19.7%);
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) (-5.3%);
  • FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) (-5.3%);
  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) (-3.3%) and;
  • Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) (-3.3%).
