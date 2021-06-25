Ecolab's industrial segment to boost prices in response to rising costs
Jun. 25, 2021 4:56 PM ETEcolab Inc. (ECL)ECLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) says it is raising prices in its industrial segment for all divisions, effective immediately, by 9%-15%.
- Ecolab cites the "continued and significant escalation" of energy and raw material costs, tightening availability of raw materials, and rising packaging, transportation, personnel and utility costs.
- "The rise in cost pressures and the availability of key raw materials over the past several months have made it necessary to appropriately raise prices to help offset these ongoing cost increases," the company says.
- Ecolab is "set to benefit from the continued reopening of the economy, and from the increasingly important water management solutions business," Gen Alpha writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.