  • Nymex July natural gas (NG1:COM) rose for the fourth straight day, +2.3% to $3.496/MMBtu, capping an 8.7% surge for the week to notch the highest finish for the front-month contract since January 2019.
  • Traders attribute this week's strength to forecasts for hot weather that would increase demand for energy to power air conditioning, even as temperatures are expected to turn a bit milder in two weeks.
  • "Timing wise, national demand will become quite strong this weekend and early next week," NatGasWeather.com says, pointing to record-breaking heat in the U.S. Northwest and hotter temperatures on the east coast.
  • In the West, the heatwave forecast for the weekend hiked prices at some hubs to their highest in years, with the Mid Columbia hub in Washington state up to $334/MWh for Monday, its highest since March 2019.
  • High temperatures in Seattle are forecast to reach a record 111 degrees on Monday, AccuWeather says, compared with a normal high of 73 at this time of year.
  • Meanwhile, Refinitiv says gas production in the Lower 48 states has averaged 91.6B cf/day so far in June, up from 91B in May but well below the 95.4B cf/day monthly record high in November 2019.
  • The latest weekly survey for U.S. natural gas inventory fell short of estimates.
