U.S., Germany seek Nord Stream 2 deal by next month - Bloomberg
Jun. 25, 2021 10:46 PM ETPublic Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OGZPY)ENGIY, OMVJF, UNPPY, BASFY, RDS.B, RDS.A, OGZPYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor148 Comments
- The U.S. and German governments want to reach a deal by August to limit Russia's geopolitical gains from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, exploring ways to help Ukraine's energy sector and deter Russian aggression, Bloomberg reports.
- An agreement, which could be ready for Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to Washington next month, reportedly could include a commitment to improve Ukrainian infrastructure and compensating it for transit fees that will be lost because the country is bypassed by the Russian pipeline.
- Among ideas the two sides have discussed are investment to help Ukraine build its own power plants and plans to boost the sale of synthetic gas from Ukraine, according to the report.
- The U.S. also could impose sanctions on Russia using the authority from an executive order President Biden signed earlier this year.
- The Gazprom-led (OTCPK:OGZPY) project also includes Western partners Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) Wintershall, Uniper (OTC:UNPPY), OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY).
- With Nord Stream 2 more than 90% finished, Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently called completion of the pipeline a "fait accompli."