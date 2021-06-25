JinkoSolar shares shine after Q1 beat, easing concerns from Biden ban
Jun. 25, 2021 1:55 PM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)JKSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- JinkoSolar (JKS +13.6%) powers higher after easily beating Q1 adjusted earnings expectations, and amid easing concerns over the Biden administration's narrowly focused ban on Chinese-made solar products from the Xinjiang region.
- JinkoSolar's Q1 gross margin rose to 17.1% from 16.0% in Q4 2020 but fell from 19.5% in the same period last year; Q1 shipments improved by a third from a year earlier to 5,354 MW.
- The company ended the quarter with an in-house annual mono wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity of 22 GW, 11.5 GW and 31 GW, respectively.
- By year-end 2021, JinkoSolar expects to reach an annual mono wafer, cell and module production capacity of 30 GW, 24 GW and 33 GW, respectively.
- The company also issued downside guidance for Q2, sees revenues of $1.2B-$1.25B vs. $1.42B analyst consensus estimate, with gross margin at 12%-15% and total shipments of 5.1-5.3 GW, including solar module shipments of 4.0-4.2 GW.
- Also aiding JinkoSolar shares today is the prevailing view that the likely effect on the Chinese solar industry from the U.S. action as "mild."