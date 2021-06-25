JinkoSolar shares shine after Q1 beat, easing concerns from Biden ban

Jun. 25, 2021

Solar Energy a clean technology to reduce CO2 emissions. The best place for Solar Energy is Atacama Desert at Chile. Bifacial modules located in hundred of rows in the desert at La Silla Observatory
  • JinkoSolar (JKS +13.6%) powers higher after easily beating Q1 adjusted earnings expectations, and amid easing concerns over the Biden administration's narrowly focused ban on Chinese-made solar products from the Xinjiang region.
  • JinkoSolar's Q1 gross margin rose to 17.1% from 16.0% in Q4 2020 but fell from 19.5% in the same period last year; Q1 shipments improved by a third from a year earlier to 5,354 MW.
  • The company ended the quarter with an in-house annual mono wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity of 22 GW, 11.5 GW and 31 GW, respectively.
  • By year-end 2021, JinkoSolar expects to reach an annual mono wafer, cell and module production capacity of 30 GW, 24 GW and 33 GW, respectively.
  • The company also issued downside guidance for Q2, sees revenues of $1.2B-$1.25B vs. $1.42B analyst consensus estimate, with gross margin at 12%-15% and total shipments of 5.1-5.3 GW, including solar module shipments of 4.0-4.2 GW.
  • Also aiding JinkoSolar shares today is the prevailing view that the likely effect on the Chinese solar industry from the U.S. action as "mild."
