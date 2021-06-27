Zillow CEO says stock price appreciation doesn't reflect reality
Jun. 27, 2021 9:00 AM ETZillow Group, Inc. (ZG), EXPEEXPE, ZG, RDFN, OPENBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor50 Comments
- Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) CEO and co-founder Rich Barton said that the real estate listing company's stock price appreciation over the past year doesn't reflect the reality of the business. Zillow's shares more than double over the past year through June 14.
- "Obviously the company isn't in reality that much more valuable in the space of one year, which just highlights how the stock price is just not the business." Barton said in an interview on the NPR podcast "How I Built This with Guy Raz" earlier this month. "The business is the business and in the long term the stock price reflects the business."
- Barton said that the pandemic did bring more visitors to the website and covid safety precautions accelerated the use of 3D house tours, remote touring and digital closings.
- "They are using it a lot more, just like they are using Netflix more," Barton, who also founded Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) said. "The move towards e-commerce in the real estate business has been accelerated dramatically, permanently."
- While Zillow has shown a few quarters of profitability, Barton believes that investors are willing to wait to see what the future has in the store for the company.
- "Investors are more than willing to take, you know, not much profit in the short term for a chance at a much bigger business in the long term," Barton said. "And look no further than Amazon or Netflix."
- He added.
- "I'm having so much fun doing this," Barton told Guy Raz. "We really are on the cusp of changing the biggest industry there is and I am lucky. I'm not just being coy when I say I really love what I'm doing and I have no plans to do anything else."
- Also see SA contributor Josh Arnold's piece from Friday entitled "Zillow Just Made A Major Bottom."