Analysts take a shine to solar, seeing shares at attractive entry point
Jun. 27, 2021 12:15 AM ETInvesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN), RUN, ENPH, GNRCMAXN, SPWR, GNRC, NOVA, SEDG, FSLR, ENPH, RUN, TANBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor33 Comments
- Analysts are taking note of solar stocks, which have begun to stir in recent weeks from their springtime slump and in some cases approach YTD highs set in January and February.
- The Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) added 8% last week to reach its highest level since April 29, but the group is still down 18% YTD.
- Stephens analysts say the group's YTD weakness creates an investment opportunity, and believes the commitment from governments and companies to fight climate change and buy in on the energy transition will underpin future solar demand.
- The firm starts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) at Overweight with an $82 price target, believing the "dominant U.S. residential solar provider" is available at an attractive entry point, while also launching Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Sunnova (NYSE:NOVA) with Overweight ratings.
- Enphase is the top sector selection at Citi, citing its premium microinverter product and growing energy storage business.
- Enphase's valuation is "lofty... but we think secular tailwinds of solar and storage installation growth and its proven ability to gain share in a competitive market justify the target," Citi's J.B. Lowe writes.
- Generac (NYSE:GNRC) also is rated a Buy, with Lowe seeing it as the best way to play the growing themes around backup power and grid services, given its large installed base of generator assets and unmatched brand name recognition.
- Morgan Stanley analysts say new U.S. restrictions on some solar products from China should have a limited effect on the industry, with First Solar as a short-term beneficiary.
- The firm sees SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) facing limited impact from the restrictions since it sources panels for residential customers from Maxeon Solar (NASDAQ:MAXN), and the polysilicon used is sourced from non-China based Hemlock Co.
- U.S. solar shares also have been helped recently by growing talk of legislation that would offer tax credits for each stage of the solar manufacturing supply chain, including polysilicon, wafers, cells and modules.