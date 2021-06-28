European stocks mostly lower; Germany May import price index rose +1.7%
- London -0.27%. Shares edged lower dragged down by financial and mining stocks.
- Germany +0.01%. May import price index rose 1.7% M/M, higher than the expectations of 1.3% growth and prior month's +1.4% reading
- Import price index surged 11.8% Y/Y vs forecast of +11.4%, prior +10.3%.
- France -0.16%.
- Eurozone government bond yields nudged lower. Across the euro area, most 10-year bond yields were slightly lower as investors looked ahead to this week’s flash Eurozone inflation numbers, Reuters reports.
- In early trade, France’s 10-year bond yield was a touch lower at 0.19%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.16%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.77%.