ArcelorMittal announces changes in reportable segments

Jun. 28, 2021 5:58 AM ETArcelorMittal (MT)MTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • To streamline and optimise business, ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is changing its segmental reporting.
  • Primary responsibility for the management of its captive mining operations will be moved from Mining segment to the relevant steel segment.
  • Only the seaborne-oriented operations of AMMC and Liberia will be reported within the Mining segment, which will be renamed ‘Seaborne Iron Ore’.
  • Effective from 2Q21, the company will amend its presentation of reportable segments to reflect this organisational change, as required by IFRS accounting regulations.
  • Shares down 0.90% premarket. MT grew more than 9% past 5 days.
