ArcelorMittal announces changes in reportable segments
Jun. 28, 2021 ArcelorMittal (MT)
- To streamline and optimise business, ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is changing its segmental reporting.
- Primary responsibility for the management of its captive mining operations will be moved from Mining segment to the relevant steel segment.
- Only the seaborne-oriented operations of AMMC and Liberia will be reported within the Mining segment, which will be renamed ‘Seaborne Iron Ore’.
- Effective from 2Q21, the company will amend its presentation of reportable segments to reflect this organisational change, as required by IFRS accounting regulations.
- Shares down 0.90% premarket. MT grew more than 9% past 5 days.