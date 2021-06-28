Burberry announces resignation of CEO Marco Gobbetti
Jun. 28, 2021 6:11 AM ETBurberry Group plc (BURBY)BURBYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) says that Marco Gobbetti has notified the board of his intention to step down as Chief Executive Officer and leave the company at the end of 2021.
- Marco will be stepping down after nearly five years with the company to take up another opportunity "that will enable him to return to Italy and be closer to his family," Burberry said in a statement.
- The board will now begin the search for a successor.
- The company anticipates Gobbetti will remain with Burberry until the end of the calendar year and will work with Chairman Gerry Murphy to provide full support to the executive leadership team on an orderly transition.