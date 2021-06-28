McAfee to deliver consumer security to Samsung PC users

Business and technology concept. Communication network. GUI (Graphical User Interface).
metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) extends its alliance with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) to protect consumers' data against online threats.
  • With this extension, Samsung PC users will be protected by McAfee LiveSafe from the time they turn on their devices.
  • Following a 30-day free trial period, Samsung users will have access to offers on McAfee security solutions.
  • Pedro Gutierrez, SVP Global Consumer Sales & Operations at McAfee. “Our partnership with Samsung continues our mission to give consumers peace of mind that their personal data, as well as that of their families and friends, won't be jeopardized online."
