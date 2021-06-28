Sanofi's nirsevimab shows positive topline results in RSV Phase 2/3 MEDLEY trial
Jun. 28, 2021 6:33 AM ETSanofi (SNY)SNYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- In positive topline results from Phase 2/3 MEDLEY trial, Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) nirsevimab showed a similar safety and tolerability profile compared to palivizumab when administered to preterm infants or those with chronic lung disease (CLD) or congenital heart disease (CHD) entering their first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season.
- Safety and tolerability were assessed by the occurrence of all treatment emergent adverse events and treatment emergent serious adverse events through 360 days post-dose.
- MEDLEY is the third trial to report positive data for nirsevimab; regulatory submissions planned for H1 2022.
- The trial is ongoing to collect additional safety data in toddlers with CLD or CHD dosed prior to the second season.
- Results from the MEDLEY trial will be presented at a forthcoming scientific congress.
- Nirsevimab, being developed in partnership with AstraZeneca, formed in March 2017.