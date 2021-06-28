Perion Network's gains on raising FY2021 outlook on strong preliminary Q2 results and robust second half business pipeline
Jun. 28, 2021 6:41 AM ETPerion Network Ltd. (PERI)PERIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) +8.3% premarket, reports preliminary Q2 revenue growth of 74% Y/Y to $105M, above consensus of $95.86M and Adjusted EBITDA +440% Y/Y to $13.5M.
- The company increased FY2021 revenue outlook to $410M-$430M vs. prior guidance of $390M-$410M and consensus of $400.22M.
- Adjusted EBITDA is now expected in the range of $49M-$51M vs. previous outlook of $39M-$41M.
- “Perion's accelerating growth further validates our diversification strategy and the success of our holistic solutions approach,” said Doron Gerstel, Perion’s CEO. “The key driver of our growth is the strong performance of our advertising business, which outpaced the industry’s organic growth rates, as brands and agencies expand the adoption of our solutions. Our investments in R&D are delivering significant returns and driving Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. Our strong business visibility into the second half of 2021 gives us the confidence to increase our full-year outlook.”
- Q2 financial results will be out on August 3.