Kennedy Wilson launches $1.5B multifamily platform with global institutional investor
Jun. 28, 2021 7:02 AM ET Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW)
- Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) announces a new joint venture with a global institutional investor to acquire and manage core-plus multifamily communities in the Western U.S.
- New investment platform with an $800M seed portfolio to focus on future core-plus multifamily opportunities in the Western U.S.
- Kennedy Wilson sold a 49% interest in these wholly owned assets to its partner; and continues to have 51% ownership stake in the new joint venture, targeting ~$700M in additional core-plus acquisition opportunities.
- Company generated ~$254M in proceeds, which includes $92M of proceeds from refinancing certain assets within the seed portfolio prior to the sale; these proceeds are expected to be reinvested into new wholly owned acquisitions.
- Kennedy Wilson’s multifamily portfolio, has grown from 30,000 units at year-end 2020 to ~32,000 units expected as of June 30, 2021; and currently expects further growth in its multifamily unit count as the Company redeploys the proceeds from the seed portfolio sale proceeds.