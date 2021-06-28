CI Financial enters Pennsylvania with acquisition of Radnor Financial Advisors

  • CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) inks an agreement to acquire Radnor Financial Advisors, a comprehensive wealth and investment management firm serving primarily high-net-worth families in the Greater Philadelphia region.
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • Radnor, based in Wayne, Pa., brings ~$2.6 billion to CI’s U.S. registered investment advisor platform.
  • “Advanced capabilities in tax advice and preparation are extremely valuable for high-net-worth clients and Radnor’s expertise in this area will be a great addition to our platform”.
  • Emigrant Partners, LLC/Fiduciary Network, LLC, supported the transaction and is selling its minority interest in Radnor to CI.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q3'21, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
