CI Financial enters Pennsylvania with acquisition of Radnor Financial Advisors
Jun. 28, 2021 7:25 AM ETCI Financial, Corp. (CIXX)CIXXBy: SA News Team
- CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) inks an agreement to acquire Radnor Financial Advisors, a comprehensive wealth and investment management firm serving primarily high-net-worth families in the Greater Philadelphia region.
- The commercial terms were not disclosed.
- Radnor, based in Wayne, Pa., brings ~$2.6 billion to CI’s U.S. registered investment advisor platform.
- “Advanced capabilities in tax advice and preparation are extremely valuable for high-net-worth clients and Radnor’s expertise in this area will be a great addition to our platform”.
- Emigrant Partners, LLC/Fiduciary Network, LLC, supported the transaction and is selling its minority interest in Radnor to CI.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q3'21, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.