Gilat Satellite nabs $9M in orders for support of LEO constellation
Jun. 28, 2021 7:25 AM ETGilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) received orders worth $9M for support of gateways of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations; orders were received as part of earlier announced contract.
- Gilat's subsidiary, Wavestream, was chosen as the vendor to supply Gateway Solid State Power Amplifiers to a leading satellite operator to support the LEO constellation gateways.
- "The high-volume manufacturing of these highly-complex Gateway-class SSPAs is proceeding at an unprecedented production rate, with all deliveries expected in the next 12 months," Wavestream's General Manager Bob Huffman commented.
- Wavestream is proceeding according to plan with orders now exceeding 800 Gateway-Class SSPAs and is trusted to deliver 1K+ of these units for the entire program.
- Shares trading 1.3% down premarket