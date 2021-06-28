So-Young International acquires controlling interest in Wuhan Miracle Laser Systems
Jun. 28, 2021 7:31 AM ETSo-Young International Inc. (SY)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) announces definitive agreements with Wuhan Miracle Laser Systems, Inc. and shareholders of Wuhan Zeqi Technology Co., Ltd. a shareholder of Wuhan Miracle, to acquire controlling interest in Wuhan Miracle for a total consideration of RMB 791M.
- The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in 3Q21.
- "We believe that China's medical aesthetics industry possesses huge growth potential and we are especially optimistic about non-surgical medical aesthetics," commented Mr. Xing Jin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of So-Young.
- Shares +0.10% pre-market