So-Young International acquires controlling interest in Wuhan Miracle Laser Systems

Jun. 28, 2021 7:31 AM ETSo-Young International Inc. (SY)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) announces definitive agreements with Wuhan Miracle Laser Systems, Inc. and shareholders of Wuhan Zeqi Technology Co., Ltd. a shareholder of Wuhan Miracle, to acquire controlling interest in Wuhan Miracle for a total consideration of RMB 791M.
  • The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in 3Q21.
  • "We believe that China's medical aesthetics industry possesses huge growth potential and we are especially optimistic about non-surgical medical aesthetics," commented Mr. Xing Jin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of So-Young.
  • Shares +0.10% pre-market
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.