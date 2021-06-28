Galera completes enrollment in late-stage avasopasem severe oral mucositis trial

  • Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) announces completion of enrollment in its late-stage trial of avasopasem manganese (avasopasem) for the treatment of severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC) undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
  • The completion has triggered a $37.5M milestone payment from funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences to Galera under the amended royalty agreement.
  • The trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in 455 patients designed to evaluate the ability of avasopasem to reduce radiation-induced SOM in patients with locally advanced HNC, receiving seven weeks of standard-of-care radiotherapy plus cisplatin.
  • The primary endpoint of the trial is the reduction in the incidence of SOM through the radiotherapy period.
  • Shares up marginally during premarket trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.