Galera completes enrollment in late-stage avasopasem severe oral mucositis trial
Jun. 28, 2021 7:32 AM ETGalera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX)By: SA News Team
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) announces completion of enrollment in its late-stage trial of avasopasem manganese (avasopasem) for the treatment of severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC) undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
- The completion has triggered a $37.5M milestone payment from funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences to Galera under the amended royalty agreement.
- The trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in 455 patients designed to evaluate the ability of avasopasem to reduce radiation-induced SOM in patients with locally advanced HNC, receiving seven weeks of standard-of-care radiotherapy plus cisplatin.
- The primary endpoint of the trial is the reduction in the incidence of SOM through the radiotherapy period.
- Shares up marginally during premarket trading.