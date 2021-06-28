U.S. travel hits post-COVID high as summer season heats up
Jun. 28, 2021 7:32 AM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H), MAR, HLTALGT, SAVE, LUVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Travel trends in the U.S. hit a post-COVID high, according to tracking by Bank of America.
- Once again, leisure travel was very strong to offset weakness with corporate travel.
- Lodging card spending improved to +4% compared to the 2019 level vs. the trailing four-week average of +1%, per aggregated Bank of America credit and debit card data. Notably, U.S. RevPAR improved to -14% vs. 2019 to mark a new COVID-era high excluding holiday periods. Weekend RevPAR is +3% for June compared to the 2019 level.
- Airline card spending also improved to -4% of the 2019 level vs. -12% a week ago to mark a new COVID-era high. Spending has meaningfully improved above the trailing 4-week average, while Kayak flight searches and TSA check-ins are also in an improving trend.
- Hotel and airline stocks to watch: Marriot International (NASDAQ:MAR), Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT), Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH), Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).
