Brookfield Asset Management completes formation of reinsurance paired entity
Jun. 28, 2021 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)
- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) completes the previously announced creation of Brookfield Reinsurance by issuing one class A exchangeable limited voting share of the reinsurance company for every 145 BAM class A and class B limited voting shares held.
- The new exchangeable shares start regular-way trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BAMR" when the markets open this morning.
- In November, BAM disclosed its plans to create a reinsurance "paired" entity, in a move that replicates the structure it used to form Brookfield Renewable Corporation and Brookfield Infrastructure Corportation.