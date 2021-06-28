Canadian Solar, JinkoSolar plan to list shares on STAR Market

Jun. 28, 2021

  • Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) say they each submitted application documents for a potential IPO and listing of shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board, the "STAR Market."
  • Canadian Solar says its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar plans to issue up to 541M shares, excluding shares issuable upon the exercise of an over-allotment option, which will account for as much as 15% of its total share capital after the IPO
  • Immediately following the IPO, Canadian Solar expects to hold ~64% of CSI Solar's shares.
  • JinkoSolar says it will seek a potential IPO and listing of the shares of principal operating subsidiary Jiangxi Jinko on the STAR Market.
  • The company plans to issue as many as ~2.66B shares, which would represent 10%-25% of the total share capital of Jiangxi Jinko upon completion of the offering.
  • Following the IPO, JinkoSolar would hold ~55% of Jiangxi Jinko's shares.
  • Analysts are taking note of solar stocks, which have begun to stir in recent weeks from their springtime slump.
