Canadian Solar, JinkoSolar plan to list shares on STAR Market
Jun. 28, 2021 Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), JinkoSolar (JKS)
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) say they each submitted application documents for a potential IPO and listing of shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board, the "STAR Market."
- Canadian Solar says its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar plans to issue up to 541M shares, excluding shares issuable upon the exercise of an over-allotment option, which will account for as much as 15% of its total share capital after the IPO
- Immediately following the IPO, Canadian Solar expects to hold ~64% of CSI Solar's shares.
- JinkoSolar says it will seek a potential IPO and listing of the shares of principal operating subsidiary Jiangxi Jinko on the STAR Market.
- The company plans to issue as many as ~2.66B shares, which would represent 10%-25% of the total share capital of Jiangxi Jinko upon completion of the offering.
- Following the IPO, JinkoSolar would hold ~55% of Jiangxi Jinko's shares.
- Analysts are taking note of solar stocks, which have begun to stir in recent weeks from their springtime slump.