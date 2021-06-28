XPO Logistics announces equity raise
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) to issue 5M shares, consisting of an equal number of shares offered by the company and by Jacobs Private Equity, LLC, the selling stockholder and an affiliate of Brad Jacobs, XPO’s chairman and CEO.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 750K shares, additional shares will also be split equally between XPO and the selling stockholder.
- Net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the company’s outstanding borrowings and for general corporate purposes.
- The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholder.
- Upon completion of the offering, Brad Jacobs and his affiliates will own ~13.58% of XPO’s outstanding shares.