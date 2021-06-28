Qualcomm announces more than 30 partners on mmWave 5G
Jun. 28, 2021 7:52 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)QCOMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announces that more than 30 mobile carriers and gear companies have committed to use 5G mmWave technology in some form.
- Millimeter wave spectrum or mmWave is great at high-speed data transmission but is prone to distortion if it hits any obstacles, which means it works better in shorter ranges. The best uses of mmWave are crowded areas where a lot of people are trying to use their smartphones, like popular tourist areas or sports arenas.
- Qualcomm's list of mmWave partners includes China Unicom, Deutsche Telekom, Telstra, and AT&T.
- Qualcomm mmWave chips have a market lead over competitors like MediaTek.
- “The global deployment of 5G mmWave is now inevitable. It is essential to achieve the full potential of 5G and those embracing 5G mmWave will find themselves with a competitive advantage,” says Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer-elect, Qualcomm. “Support from companies across the ecosystem further demonstrates the global scale and maturity of 5G mmWave. We are proud of our industry leadership in the development, standardization and commercialization of 5G mmWave and honored to work with major mobile industry leaders to accelerate its deployment worldwide.”
