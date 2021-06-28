EV upstart Electric Last Mile Solutions debuts on the Nasdaq
Jun. 28, 2021 7:55 AM ETElectric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS)ELMSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) begins trading on the Nasdaq today following the completion of the company’s previously announced business combination with SPAC Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII).
- Forum shareholders approved the combination at a special meeting held on June 24.
- Electric Last Mile Solutions describes itself as an EV players focused on delivering the "most efficient, connected and sustainable solutions" that unlock the last mile of productivity for business.
- The company says it is focused on execution to launch the Urban Delivery, which it anticipates will be a first-mover in the Class 1 commercial electric vehicle segment. Electric Mile says it is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing, $1T North American e-commerce market and redefine the last mile of delivery with more efficient and lower cost EV solutions.
- As a public company, Electric Miles says it will have the platform and access to capital to accelerate its growth and innovation and become a critical partner to commercial fleet operators around the country.
