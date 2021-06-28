Glencore to buy out partners BHP, Anglo in Cerrejon coal mine for $588M
- Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) agrees to acquire BHP and Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF) stakes in the Cerrejon coal mine in Colombia for $588M, giving it complete control of the asset.
- Glencore says the cash generated before the deal closes means it will pay an effective cash amount of ~$230M.
- The deal allows Glencore to gain more coal exposure just as prices trade at the highest level in years.
- Anglo says the deal marks the last stage of its transition away from thermal coal operations, and BHP has said it plans to sell off its thermal coal operations by the end of 2022.
- But Glencore has committed to run its coal mines for another 30 years, potentially allowing it to profit as rivals retreat, and this deal risks angering some Glencore investors concerned about the coal business.
- CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been a staunch defender of coal; he is set to be succeeded as CEO by Gary Nagle, who previously ran Glencore's coal business, at the end of this month.