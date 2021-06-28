Atlas subsidiary, Seaspan announces newbuild order for six TEU containerships

  • Seaspan, wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO), entered into an agreement with a major shipyard for six scrubber-fitted 15K TEU modern newbuild containerships.
  • Deliveries expected to commence late in Q1 and extending through end of Q2 2024.
  • On completion, the vessels will enter long-term charters with a leading global liner customer.
  • Vessels are to be financed from additional borrowings as well as cash on hand.
  • Since December 2020 and including this announcement, Seaspan has announced 45 newbuild orders and the acquisition of four second-hand vessels, two of which have since been delivered.
