Atlas subsidiary, Seaspan announces newbuild order for six TEU containerships
Jun. 28, 2021 Atlas Corp. (ATCO)
- Seaspan, wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO), entered into an agreement with a major shipyard for six scrubber-fitted 15K TEU modern newbuild containerships.
- Deliveries expected to commence late in Q1 and extending through end of Q2 2024.
- On completion, the vessels will enter long-term charters with a leading global liner customer.
- Vessels are to be financed from additional borrowings as well as cash on hand.
- Since December 2020 and including this announcement, Seaspan has announced 45 newbuild orders and the acquisition of four second-hand vessels, two of which have since been delivered.