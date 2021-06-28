Teva to partner with Bioeq to market Lucentis biosimilar
Jun. 28, 2021 8:21 AM ETTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)RHHBY, TEVABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) has agreed to partner with Bioeq AG on commercialization of FYB201, the latter's biosimilar candidate of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Lucentis.
- The partnership is for commercialization in Europe, Canada, Israel and New Zealand.
- Privately held Bioeq previously in-licensed the global commercialization rights to FYB201 from Formycon AG.
- Under the terms of the deal, Bioeq will handle the development, registration and supply of FYB201, while Teva will be responsible for commercializing the product.
- Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Teva shares are up 0.2% to $10.38 in premarket trading.