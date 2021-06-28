Teva to partner with Bioeq to market Lucentis biosimilar

  • Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) has agreed to partner with Bioeq AG on commercialization of FYB201, the latter's biosimilar candidate of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Lucentis.
  • The partnership is for commercialization in Europe, Canada, Israel and New Zealand.
  • Privately held Bioeq previously in-licensed the global commercialization rights to FYB201 from Formycon AG.
  • Under the terms of the deal, Bioeq will handle the development, registration and supply of FYB201, while Teva will be responsible for commercializing the product.
  • Financial terms were not disclosed.
