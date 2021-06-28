SolarWinds sets date for N-able spinoff

Jun. 28, 2021 8:24 AM ETSolarWinds Corporation (SWI)SWIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor

Digital security concept
MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Late last Friday, IT software company SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) said it expects the N-able spin-off to complete on July 19.
  • SolarWinds previously announced separating its MSP business into the standalone, publicly-traded N-able company, which will trade on the NYSE under the "NABL" ticker.
  • SolarWinds will retain its core IT management business.
  • The separation will be effected by a pro rata distribution of N-able common stock to SolarWinds holders on the record date of July 12. Each holder will receive two N-able shares per one SolarWinds share.
  • SolarWinds shares are up 1.5% pre-market to $17.55.
  • Late last year, SolarWinds was targeted by Russia-linked hackers who used the company to gain access to a number of government agencies and private companies. Last week, the SEC opened a probe into the breach and whether some companies failed to disclose the impact.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.