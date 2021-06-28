SolarWinds sets date for N-able spinoff
Jun. 28, 2021 8:24 AM ETSolarWinds Corporation (SWI)SWIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Late last Friday, IT software company SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) said it expects the N-able spin-off to complete on July 19.
- SolarWinds previously announced separating its MSP business into the standalone, publicly-traded N-able company, which will trade on the NYSE under the "NABL" ticker.
- SolarWinds will retain its core IT management business.
- The separation will be effected by a pro rata distribution of N-able common stock to SolarWinds holders on the record date of July 12. Each holder will receive two N-able shares per one SolarWinds share.
- SolarWinds shares are up 1.5% pre-market to $17.55.
- Late last year, SolarWinds was targeted by Russia-linked hackers who used the company to gain access to a number of government agencies and private companies. Last week, the SEC opened a probe into the breach and whether some companies failed to disclose the impact.